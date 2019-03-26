

Spencer Harwood, CTV Vancouver





Ridge Meadows RCMP are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly offered a young girl a ride home.

Police say they received a report on March 11 that a man near Golden Ears Elementary School offered a ride home to a 12-year-old girl.

She declined and made it home safely, while the vehicle, what police describe as a silver or gold, late-model Ford SUV, left the area without any other incidents.

“This young girl did the right thing in saying 'no' and immediately returning home and telling an adult she knows,” said Insp. Aaron Paradis in a statement.

The suspect is described as a balding white man, 35 to 45-years-old, clean shaven and wearing a grey zip-up hooded sweater.

“Police are trying to put together the pieces of the puzzle here and would like to speak with the alleged suspect,” said Paradis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 if they wish to remain anonymous.