

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are asking for the public's help to locate a man who allegedly exposed himself and followed a woman in the Metrotown area Monday.

According to an RCMP release, the indecent act occurred at around 10:20 p.m. in the 4100-block of Maywood Street.

When the woman started running away, the suspect allegedly followed her for a short distance, police said.

The man was last seen walking towards Central Park.

He is described as a 5-7 Caucasian male with a large build, pale skin, brown hair, a large nose and large brown eyes with thick eyebrows. The suspect was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and grey track pants at the time of the incident.

Police are urging those in the area around Maywood Street and Willingdon Avenue to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all times.

The RCMP's tips include:

If you believe you are being followed, cross the street, go to the nearest home or business and call the police.

If you are suddenly confronted by somebody, run away and call for help. Do whatever you need to do to attract attention.

If you see anything you consider suspicious then call police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-646-9999 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).