

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey say they're looking for a man who allegedly exposed his genitals and masturbated in public at a local park.

According to a statement from the RCMP, the indecent act occurred at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday at Guildford Heights Park, located at 155 Street and 101A Avenue.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male in his mid-30s. He is about six feet tall and weighs about 174 pounds.

According to photos provided by police, he was wearing a black leather hooded jacket, a grey hoodie, a white T-shirt and jeans at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).