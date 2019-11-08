MAPLE RIDGE – RCMP blocked streets in a residential area of Maple Ridge Friday afternoon while they dealt with an individual barricaded in a home. Officers at the scene said the person is believed to be armed.

A resident of the area says the incident started around noon, and that people in houses next door were told to lay flat on the floor.

Officers warned bystanders that there would be a loud bang, which could be heard a short time later.

People in the area of 122b Avenue said they're being told they can’t go to their houses, and aren’t being told when the lockdown might end.

CTV News Vancouver has reached out to Ridge Meadows RCMP for more information. This story will be updated if and when a response is received.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.