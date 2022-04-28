RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosque

Police are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening, during Ramadan.

Authorities said they received a report that someone in a moving vehicle had thrown water onto three people near 124 Street and 72A Avenue, close to the Surrey Jamea Masjid.

"Within minutes of the initial report, a subsequent call was received that the same vehicle left the roadway and almost struck one of the pedestrians," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Police said they are still interviewing witnesses and gathering video evidence, but that a suspect has already been identified.

The B.C. Muslim Association issued a statement saying it was "gravely concerned" by what happened, noting that the targets had been exiting evening prayers and were wearing traditional clothing.

The attack took place days before Eid Al-Fitr, the religious holiday marking the end of fasting for Ramadan

The association said the incident was particularly alarming in light of last year's terror attack in London, Ont., that killed four members of a Muslim family.

"The feigning of running over community members is not a small matter. While our first priority is towards making sure our congregants are safe in the aftermath of such a terrifying incident, we are calling on the police to investigate this as a potential hate crime," the BCMA wrote in a statement.

Surrey RCMP said they are still working to confirm the suspect's motives, but stressed that the incident will be rigorously investigated.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any additional information, to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502.