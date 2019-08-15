A man is recovering from serious injuries after being shot in an industrial area of south Burnaby early Thursday morning.

Police were called to Keith Street near Joffre Avenue, a block north of Marine Way, just after 4 a.m.

One man was found with gunshot wounds. BC Emergency Health Services confirms the victim was in serious condition when he was transported to hospital. He appeared to be conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived.

An investigator on scene told reporters there was some kind of “social gathering” happening in the area at the time of the shooting. Several people could be seen near the ambulance as the victim was taken to hospital and investigators could be seen speaking with some people from that group.

The area that the shooting took place in is industrial on one side with several businesses in a plaza, but the other side of the road is wooded, and investigators believe some people may live in the forest there.

Police closed Keith Street between Joffre Avenue and Greenall Avenue, forcing some businesses to close for the day.

At one point on Thursday morning, officers were using what appeared to be a metal detector as the scoured the road and an area near some businesses.

Burnaby RCMP believe the shooting is isolated and targeted. The serious crimes unit is now leading the investigation.

The victim is 25 years old.