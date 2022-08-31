RCMP investigating road rage incident involving racial slur, metal rod in Richmond

Mounties are investigating a violent road rage incident that was caught on camera in Richmond, B.C., earlier this month, and saw one driver hurl a racial slur at another.

One of the drivers involved told CTV News the confrontation started after he was aggressively cut off by a white van on Aug. 21.

“Even my (anti-lock braking) system kicked in, that’s how hard I had to break,” said the driver, Chin, who asked that he only be identified by his last name because he fears for his safety.

Chin's dash cam video shows him blaring his horn at the other driver, who eventually pulls over to the side of the road.

That’s when a heated argument breaks out, with both men cursing at each other. The driver of the van can be heard telling Chin, “I’m going to smash your f***ing head in.”

Before taking off, the man also shouts a racial slur.

“That’s when I decided this cannot be tolerated, I’m going to call the police,” said Chin, who decided to follow the other driver.

The two eventually stopped again near Springmont Drive and Springford Avenue. The confrontation escalated as the two continued exchanging words, before the man in the van pulled out a long metal rod and started thrusting it through the window in Chin’s direction.

Chin said there was minor damage to his car, but he wasn't physically hurt – though he’s still shaken from the encounter.

“I was initially angry when this happened to me, but soon after it was more of a disbelief then anger,” said Chin. “I just couldn’t believe this type of thing would happen in this day in Richmond.”

Richmond RCMP told CTV News via email that an investigation is open.

“We recognize the impact these types of hate based incidents have on the victim as well as our wider community,” said Cpl. Adriana O’Malley. “Our frontline investigators are engaged and actively working to identify the suspect involved in this alleged mischief.”

Although Chin is hoping for justice, he admits he too should’ve handled the situation differently.

“Don’t do what I did,” said Chin. “Don’t follow the guy. Just take down the video footage or photograph of the guy and just call the police. Leave it up to the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 and quote file number 2022-22582.