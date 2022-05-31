RCMP investigating reports of shooting in Coquitlam neighbourhood

Mounties are investigating reports of a possible shooting in a residential area of Coquitlam, but it's unclear whether anyone was hurt.

Coquitlam RCMP said officers were called to Lodge Drive near Shaughnessy Street shortly before noon Tuesday, and took one person into custody.

"Coquitlam RCMP is on scene investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time there is no risk to the public," the detachment said in a news release.

While witnesses have reported hearing gunshots, authorities told CTV News they were still working to confirm whether any firearms were used during the incident.

Coquitlam RCMP asked the public to avoid the area while investigators remain on scene.

One social media user wrote there had been a shooting in their family’s housing complex.

"RCMP put my daughter's school in 'Hold and Secure,' had a helicopter overhead and were telling everyone to stay inside. My wife heard the gunshots," wrote Twitter user JD in Coquitlam.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.