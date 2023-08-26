RCMP investigating possible 'poaching' of livestock in B.C. Interior

Mounties in a rural part of B.C.'s southern Interior are asking the public for help as they investigate what they call a potential "poaching" incident.

Sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and the following morning, three sheep and one Nubian goat were killed near Rock Creek, B.C., according to a news release issued by Midway RCMP on Friday.

Police said the animals were found deceased Thursday morning in a pasture in the 3500 block of Highway 3. The owner knows "all was well" as of the night before.

"The Midway RCMP believe the animals were intentionally killed by unknown suspects," the news release reads, adding that anyone who was in the area and saw "suspicious persons or vehicles stopped across the highway from the Kettle Valley golf course" should call Const. Chris Odgaard at 250-449-2244.

Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.