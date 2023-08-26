RCMP investigating possible 'poaching' of livestock in B.C. Interior

A Nubian goat is seen in this photo from Shutterstock.com A Nubian goat is seen in this photo from Shutterstock.com

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener