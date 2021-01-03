VANCOUVER -- Police in Prince George are investigating a homicide that happened in the early hours of 2021.

Prince George RCMP said in a statement that they were called to a home on 15th Avenue in the city around 1:45 a.m. on Jan. 1 for a report of homicide. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a deceased 50-year-old man inside the residence.

Though their investigation is in its early stages, police said they believe the victim was targeted.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information about it should contact Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.