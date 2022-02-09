RCMP investigating inmate assault at B.C. maximum security prison

The RCMP is investigating an assault at a maximum security prison in B.C.'s Fraser Valley that left an inmate hospitalized last weekend.

Correctional Service Canada said the attack happened Saturday at Kent Institution, and that the victim had to be transported out of prison for treatment.

"The inmate has since returned from the hospital," the CSC said in a news release Wednesday.

Authorities did not provide any details on the extent of the victim’s injuries, but said none of Kent Institution’s other inmates or employees were hurt.

Parallel investigations have been launched by the Agassiz RCMP detachment and Correctional Service Canada, and a suspect has already been identified. Authorities did not specify whether the individual is also an inmate at the prison.

CSC said the safety of offenders, staff and the public is "the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system."

Kent Institution is located outside of Agassiz, about 140 kilometres east of Vancouver, and can hold about 200 inmates.