RCMP investigating incident involving woman, truck driver
Published Tuesday, April 30, 2019 4:35PM PDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 30, 2019 6:41PM PDT
Surrey RCMP are looking in to a video showing what appears to be a questionable encounter between a young woman and a truck driver.
The video, posted to Facebook, runs for just over a minute.
It's not clear if the driver is attempting to help the woman or if his intentions are malicious.
In the post, a man claiming to be a friend of the woman says the driver returned after the incident to steal the woman's phone.
No arrests have been made.