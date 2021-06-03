VANCOUVER -- The RCMP has launched an investigation at the B.C. residential school site where the remains of 215 children were recently uncovered, according to the former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Murray Sinclair told a House of Commons committee Thursday that he was informed of an investigation related to the heartbreaking discovery at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, but did not provide further details.

"The RCMP now have declared that there is a major investigation that's going to occur into the bodies that have been located in Kamloops," Sinclair said.

The former senator also criticized Mounties for conducting their work in a "typical heavy-handed and ham-handed police way" that involved "simply intimidating people rather than helping them."

Hours later, the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP released a statement confirming that members have attended the residential school site and that "a file has been opened."

The detachment commander, Staff Sgt. Bill Wallace, said Mounties have been working with Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc community leaders to determine "the next steps and the best way to be involved in any investigative avenues explored going forward, while at the same time being supportive, respectful, and culturally sensitive to the Indigenous communities that are impacted."

The Tk’emlúps te Secwepemc First Nation "remains as the lead official at this time" with the support of the RCMP, Wallace added.

The discovery of the remains, which was made possible with the help of a ground-penetrating radar specialist, was announced by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir last week. The news sent shockwaves across the country and prompted growing calls for the government to fund and support investigations at other residential school sites.

This is a developing story and will be updated.