RCMP investigating fatal snowboarding incident at B.C. ski resort

Mounties in B.C.’s North Okanagan are investigating a fatal snowboarding incident that happened at a ski resort near Vernon over the weekend.

According to RCMP, a snowboarder was found unconscious in the Putnam Creek area of SilverStar Mountain Resort around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

In a news release on Monday, officials said it was determined the man was snowboarding in an area of “complex terrain” that was closed at the time due to poor conditions.

The victim, who police said was alone, had fallen into a ravine and was later discovered by a skier who noticed the man’s snowboard sticking out of the snow.

Despite attempts of rescuers to resuscitate the man, police confirmed he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has since been identified as a 40-year-old Vernon man, but officials will not be releasing his name.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, those who attempted to rescue him, and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” said Const. Chris Terleski of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP in the news release.

RCMP said the B.C. Coroners Service has been notified of the death and will be conducting an investigation.