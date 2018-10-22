

CTV Vancouver





Mounties are investigating a parachuting incident near Vernon, B.C. that left a 34-year-old American dead over the weekend.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP said officers received a report that a skydiver suffered fatal injuries in the unincorporated community of Westwold Saturday evening.

Emergency Health Services was called to help, but the U.S. visitor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Few other details have been confirmed, including whether the skydiver's parachute successfully opened or not.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate along with the BC Coroners Service and the Transportation Safety Board.