RCMP investigating fatal crash in Surrey

One person has died after a crash in Surrey early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

First responders were called to the intersection of 152 Avenue and Guildford Drive just after 5 a.m. for reports of a two-car collision, according to the Surrey RCMP.

"Sadly one of the occupants has been declared deceased at scene," Sgt. Martin Neveu wrote in a statement.

Drivers were being warned to avoid the area, with police anticipating a lengthy closure of the intersection. The integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called in to assist the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision investigation Team, but the cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is being urged to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.