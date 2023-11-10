VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    RCMP investigating fatal crash in northern B.C.

    The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle near Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia.

    The collision occurred around 8:15 p.m. Thursday, when the pedestrian was walking across Highway 97 just south of the intersection with 271 Road.

    Mounties say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing when they were struck by the southbound vehicle.

    "At the time, that area of the roadway was dark, with minimal lighting from industrial business in the area," the B.C. North District RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver remained at the scene and is co-operating with the police investigation, the RCMP said.

    The highway was closed following the crash while collision analysts and forensic investigators examined the scene.

    Investigators do not believe speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

