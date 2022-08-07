RCMP investigating discovery of 2 bodies in burning car outside Summerland, B.C.

Two bodies have been found inside a burning vehicle outside Summerland, B.C.

Summerland RCMP were called to the scene on Garnet Valley Road Saturday morning, after the Summerland Fire Department discovered the bodies once they had extinguished the vehicle fire.

The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation.

The SED MCU is working with Summerland Detachment, Penticton Regional Detachment and the BC Coroner's service to determine what led to the deaths.

No details have been released about the victims or the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone with dash cam recordings, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the Garnet Valley Road area early Saturday morning to please contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 6, 2022.