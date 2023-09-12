RCMP investigating arson involving Molotov cocktails in Castlegar, B.C.

A lit Molotov cocktail is seen in this stock image. (shutterstock.com) A lit Molotov cocktail is seen in this stock image. (shutterstock.com)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News