RCMP investigating arson involving Molotov cocktails in Castlegar, B.C.

Mounties in B.C.'s West Kootenay region say they're investigating after an arson attempt involving Molotov cocktails.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue in Castlegar, according to a news release from the local RCMP detachment.

Police said they received a call from a neighbour who saw flames coming from a nearby home.

"The witness and a family member called emergency services and attended to the property to extinguish the flames," the statement reads.

"While in the process of extinguishing the flames, they observed what they believed were 'Molotov cocktails' and two occupants of the home, a man and his 10-year-old son, exited the residence uninjured."

Firefighters and Mounties responded to the scene and confirmed the fire was the result of "suspect(s) throwing incendiary devices onto the property," police said.

"Fortunately, the neighbors were alerted to the fire and acted quickly to extinguish the flames before the fire spread," their statement reads. "The home owner and his young son were alerted to the fire by smoke in the house and their neighbors outside extinguishing the flames. As a result, there were no injuries and damage to the house and surrounding property was to a minimum."

Police said they seized evidence from the scene and "conducted neighbourhood enquiries" to identify witnesses. They're asking anyone with information to contact Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.