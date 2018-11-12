

Mounties have been called to a residential area of Surrey to investigate a brazen daylight shooting.

Authorities said they received a report of shots fired around 1:30 p.m. in the city's Guildford neighbourhood, near 153A Street and 80 Avenue.

Officers arrived and found evidence that shots were fired "between two vehicles which had fled the area," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

No victims were found at the scene.

Mounties said they will be canvassing the neighbourhood for witnesses, and that there could be minor traffic disruptions during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Surrey RCMP detachment at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.