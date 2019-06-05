

CTV News Vancouver





Coquitlam RCMP say they're looking in to an alleged racist posting on a liquor delivery company's website that apparently alludes to the Ku Klux Klan.

Coquitlam Liquor, Tobacco and Food Delivery faced criticism for a meme of Coors Light beers cans wearing white pointed hats, surrounding a brown beer bottle hanging by a string.

On Wednesday, Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said Mounties received a complaint about an objectionable post but emphasized the investigation was in its early stage.

"For this investigation, no charges have been laid and nobody has been arrested," said McLaughlin. "We must emphasize that while people do things that are rude and objectionable and that we don't agree with, it doesn't necessarily meet the threshold for a criminal charge."

McLaughlin says no charges have been laid and no arrests made.

The Coquitlam business was hit with a series of negative reviews after the image was spotted on its website.

Responding to one review, a person claiming to be the owner claimed it was only a photo of beer bottles, so "it's not racist."

As of Wednesday, the company's website and Facebook page had been taken down.