RICMOND - RCMP are investigating an allegation that a disabled 16-year-old student at a Richmond high school was threatened and forced to take drugs by fellow students.

Police spent the day at Hugh McRoberts Secondary School interviewing students and staff after the student, who uses a wheelchair, was sent to hospital Thursdsay afternoon. He was suffering from a drug reaction.

The teen’s father says while his son was in hospital, he told him he'd been threatened with harm if he didn’t take the drug. On Friday, the teen told CTV News Vancouver he doesn't remember making that allegation, or any other details about what happened to him on Thursday, calling the events a blur.

In a statement, the Richmond school district said, “The district is taking these allegations very seriously, and will continue to work closely with the RCMP to ensure a full investigation.”