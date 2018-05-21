Surrey RCMP are investigating a disturbing attack on a woman who was allegedly grabbed and groped on her way to work early Sunday morning.

Police say the woman was walking on 144th Street near 76th Avenue around 5:15 a.m. when a man passing in the opposite direction grabbed her by the arm and groped her.

Staff Sgt. Dale Carr said the woman was able to fight off the attacker and escape.

"My understanding is she just resisted and fought him off, and just not succumb to his groping and pushing," he said. "It sounds like that scared the individual off, and off he went."

The victim lives in the area, and Sukh Bal, a nearby resident whose wife knows her, painted a more detailed picture.

"This guy just grabbed her and pulled her jacket off," he said. "She kicked him in, like, his balls and started screaming."

She's said to quite shaken up, though. Others in the neighbourhood are as well.

"[My wife] was scared. I told her not to go out. She wants me to change the door locks," Bal said.

Police described the suspect as South Asian and about 30 years old. They say he's about 5-7 with a medium build and short facial hair. He could also be associated to a brown or grey sedan.

A surveillance camera is perched above the intersection, and it may help police get a clearer description of the suspect.

Carr reminded residents to trust their instincts, and take another route or cross the street if something seems off or dangerous while walking.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim