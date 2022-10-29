RCMP investigating after woman 'groped' near Richmond bus stop

Mounties in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger at a bus stop Saturday morning.

The detachment, in a news release, said the incident took place near Abercrombie Drive and No. 3 Road around 6 a.m. Police did not go into detail about the alleged assault other than to say that the suspect "groped" the victim and that he ran away after she screamed.

"The victim was unhurt by the terrifying incident, and did the right thing by calling police immediately, they should be commended for their bravery," said Sgt. Chris Manseau in a statement.

Authorities say they were unable to locate the suspect and will be stepping up patrols in the area in the coming days.

The man is described as white, around 30 years old with a slim build and short, curly blonde hair. He was clean-shaven and wearing a black jacket and "black shiny pants" at the time, according to police.

Anyone with information or who has dash cam footage form the 7600 block of Abercrombie Drive from around the time of the alleged assault is urged to call police at 604-278-1212.