RCMP investigating after video shows RV driving 'very erratically' on B.C. highway

A caught-on-camera case of an RV driving "very erratically" before swerving off the road and catching fire on a busy B.C. highway is being investigated by the RCMP.

The Hope detachment, in a statement, said officers were sent to the scene on the Coquihalla Highway near Ladner Creek Bridge on June 15 for reports of a vehicle fire.

"A passerby was able to quickly extinguish the small fire with a fire extinguisher and no one was injured," a spokesperson wrote in an email, adding that authorities were subsequently made aware of a video circulating online showing the lead-up to the fire.

"The incident remains under investigation and police continue to work on determining the cause of the erratic driving behaviour."

The video in question, filmed by two seemingly shocked and frightened drivers on the route, begins by showing the RV drifting out of its lane, running into and over orange traffic cones set up on the road.

"Oh my God. Oh my God…. careful, careful, careful," the passenger filming the incident says, commenting that the cones were sent "flying" into oncoming traffic. The passenger continues to film while cautioning the driver to keep their distance and wondering whether impairment or a medical emergency is to blame for the RV driver's behaviour.

The video also shows the RV weaving from lane to lane, colliding with the median and coming dangerously close to hitting other vehicles on several occasions. It ends with the camper careening to a stop on the side of the road where it catches fire.

Anyone with information or video of the incident is asked to call 604-869-7750.

Warning: The video embedded below contains profanity.