Surrey RCMP confirmed Monday they are investigating a disturbing encounter at a local nail salon.

On Friday evening, a stranger verbally assaulted a teenager with special needs at Icon Nails and Spa in Surrey's Guilford neighbourhood.

"I never thought in my wildest dreams that I'd have to defend my special needs daughter against somebody who would be so cruel to an innocent child," Margaret Young told CTV News Sunday.

Young and her two daughters, Courtney and Dani Lynes, were getting pedicures when a woman paying at the counter noticed Courtney was looking at her.

Young said she explained to the woman that Courtney has special needs and sometimes stares.

What came next shocked the Young family and people in the salon.

"She said: Shame on you for bringing an idiot into the world and we're all going to hell because I did bring such a retard into this world and that we all should've died," Young said.

Security footage obtained by CTV News shows salon patrons and staff members trying to intervene by standing between Young and the woman, and holding them apart.

Eventually, staff members were able to kick the woman out of the salon and lock the door.

Mounties are now looking at this video as part of their investigation.

"We are looking at the totality of everything that took place," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko.

Sturko said officers will review the video and investigate what allegedly was said.

The Young family said they would like to see hate crime charges laid against the woman. Sturko said that is not out of the question.

"It's something that we're looking at. We haven't determined yet what, if any, charges are being considered," she said.

She said the information will be forwarded to crown prosecutors and they will determine if charges will be laid.