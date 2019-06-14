

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in the Fraser Valley say they're investigating an incident involving a young child being taken to hospital in critical condition after falling into a swimming pool Thursday.

Nearly a dozen first responders were on scene at a remote property on Osborne Road in Chilliwack.

The BC Ambulance Service confirmed a patient was airlifted to hospital at around 6 p.m., but few other details have been confirmed.

There have been no updates on the child's condition since. As of Friday, police said the child was still in hospital.

It's also unclear exactly why police have become involved.