Two B.C. parents are on pins and needles as their baby daughter recovers from an injury she allegedly suffered at a Vancouver Island daycare– an incident that's triggered an RCMP investigation.

Kate Haywood was picking her daughter Sophie up from the Victoria-area daycare last Friday when the little girl started vomiting and showing signs of sluggishness.

Sophie was rushed to Victoria General Hospital for testing, then airlifted to the mainland for further treatment after doctors determined she might have a head injury, according to the family.

"This has been the scariest moment of our lives almost losing our baby girl," Haywood said on Facebook.

Despite a number of tests, including a CT scan and X-ray, the extent of the little girl's injuries isn't clear. Haywood said her daughter spent much of the weekend vomiting, and still isn't back to normal.

"We have an MRI on Wednesday, as the neurosurgeons are concerned that she is not herself," she wrote.

The circumstances of what happened at the daycare are unclear. An online fundraiser set up to help the Colwood family with expenses as they stay in Vancouver said the family was told Sophie "had fallen and had injured her face."

On Tuesday, the West Shore RCMP detachment said its Serious Crimes Unit is investigating, but has not determined anything criminal happened.

The RCMP did not name the daycare involved, but said it's located in Langford and has been "fully co-operative" in the investigation.

"No arrests have been made and no charges have been laid," the West Shore detachment said in a news release. "The Ministry of Children and Family Development as well as Island Health have been notified with respect to any child care or safety concerns."

The ministry said whenever children are injured at a licensed daycare facility, it falls on the local health authority to investigate. Island Health told CTV News its licensing department is investigating.

"Protecting the health, safety and well-being of children in licensed child care is a priority," the health authority said in an email.

In the meantime, the parents said they will be taking Sophie back and forth between BC Children's hospital and Victoria General Hospital for scans, tests and check-ups. They thanked people who have donated to their fundraiser for helping them get through the troubling ordeal.

"This will be extremely expensive, so we are thankful for the GoFundMe to be able to not have to worry about those expenses," Haywood said on Facebook.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko