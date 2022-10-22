RCMP investigating 2 suspicious fires in downtown Vernon, B.C.
Mounties are investigating a pair of suspicious fires that occurred within a few hours of each other in an Okanagan city this week.
The first fire was reported shortly before midnight on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a news release from Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
A frontline officer on patrol came across "flames coming from a pile of garbage and cardboard boxes against a hydro pole" at the intersection of 27th Avenue and 35th Street in Vernon, police said.
"The officer quickly put the fire out using an extinguisher from his vehicle, preventing any damage to the pole," according to the release.
Several hours later, around 5 a.m., an officer saw "flames coming from a commercial garbage container behind a business" on 30th Street near 27th Avenue.
Vernon Fire Rescue Services responded and extinguished the fire, police said.
"The cause of the fires has not yet been determined, however both are suspected of being deliberately set," said Const. Chris Terleski in the news release.
"Officers will be canvassing the area for video surveillance as part of the ongoing investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity, or has information on either of these fires, to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Is this going to be my life now?': Here's what it’s like living with long COVID
Based on data from Statistics Canada, about 1.4 million Canadian adults say they had symptoms of COVID-19 at least three months after their infection. CTVNews.ca heard from dozens of Canadians about their personal struggles in living with long COVID.
'No one has ever seen anything like this': Scientists report black hole 'burping'
Scientists say a black hole has begun ejecting material years after it consumed a small star, a phenomenon described as similar to 'burping' after a meal and a first for researchers.
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
'It was a gut punch': Indigenous-led research station in N.W.T. damaged by wildfire
A wildfire that almost destroyed an Indigenous-led research station in the Northwest Territories is expected to have far-reaching effects on environmental research and the community.
Despite COVID-19 shutdowns, high school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year
High school graduation rates rose during the 2019-2020 school year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from Statistics Canada shows.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 3 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Federal leaders mark 8-year anniversary of National War Memorial attack
Canada's federal leaders paid their respects Saturday on the eighth anniversary of the attacks at the National War Memorial and Parliament Hill.
F1 team: Red Bull co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz dies at 78
Austrian billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz, the co-founder of energy drink company Red Bull and founder and owner of the Red Bull Formula One racing team, has died. He was 78.
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
Mother of woman killed in Saanich remembers daughter as 'beautiful person' who 'sees the good in everybody'
The mother of a woman killed in Saanich this week is remembering her daughter as "a beautiful person" who she hoped would come back from the "wrong road" she had travelled in recent days.
-
Prowling cougar spotted on trail camera north of Campbell River, B.C.
Ryan Yardley and his girlfriend set up the camera after they spotted a cougar mom and her kitten running across the highway outside Campbell River late last month.
-
Vancouver man inspires hope on Downtown Eastside after searching for missing mask in Victoria
Adam Sawatsky catches up with Trey Helten, who was near the start of his recovery journey and working to make amends when they first met.
Calgary
-
Alberta UCP and NDP hold simultaneous political conventions to ramp up unofficial election campaigns
Two of Alberta’s major political parties held their own separate conventions Saturday in an effort to ramp up support and unofficially launch their campaigns ahead of a general election next spring.
-
Alberta premier exploring 'pardons' for COVID-19 related fines and arrests
Premier Danielle Smith said she is receiving legal advice on how she can issue "pardons" to Albertans who received fines or were arrested for breaking COVID-19 public health restrictions.
-
Park in southwest Calgary closed due to bear activity
A park in southwest Calgary was closed Saturday morning due to bear activity.
Edmonton
-
Smith vows UCP will win Alberta general election and tackle the affordability crisis
Premier Danielle Smith told the United Conservative Party that she would lead them to victory in Alberta's general election next year with an agenda focused on tackling the high cost of living and defending the province's jurisdiction.
-
What policy resolutions will the UCP vote on at their AGM?
This weekend Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its annual general meeting and vote on 20 policy resolutions, including aiming to challenge anti-racist education initiatives and review utility transmission charges.
-
Alberta premier exploring 'pardons' for COVID-19 related fines and arrests
Premier Danielle Smith said she is receiving legal advice on how she can issue "pardons" to Albertans who received fines or were arrested for breaking COVID-19 public health restrictions.
Toronto
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
Operations at Billy Bishop Airport suspended due to suspicious package
The Billy Bishop Airport Ferry Terminal and surrounding residential buildings have been evacuated, and operations at the island airport have been suspended after a potential explosive device was located.
-
Ontario municipal candidates face 'organized hatred' as campaign nears close
With voting day set for Monday in municipal and school board elections across Ontario, some candidates are facing intense, hostile rhetoric -- some in-person and some online -- as they put their names forward on local ballots.
Montreal
-
Quebec College of Physicians revokes ER doctor's license for lying on CV: ruling
Emergency room doctor Sanjeev Sirpal at the Fleury Hospital in Montreal has had his license revoked after the College of Physicians found that he had not been truthful about his past schooling in the United States.
-
Small plane crashes near Quebec highway, police investigating
A plane carrying two men, one in his thirties and the other in his twenties, crashed on Highway 117 Saturday evening in Rouyn-Noranda, in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region. Police from the Sûreté du Québec were called to the scene of the accident around 5:15 p.m.
-
Montreal hospital caters to Indigenous patients by adding bannock to meal trays
An experience with a patient who wouldn't eat because the meals reminded him of residential school has prompted a Montreal hospital to start offering bannock bread to its Indigenous patients.
Winnipeg
-
Province clears out 'Every Child Matters' legislature encampment
The Manitoba government has cleared out an illegal encampment located on the east side of the legislative grounds.
-
'I was born and raised on a reserve': Shorting wants to amplify indigenous voices as next AMC Grand Chief
Darrell Shorting can quickly summarize why he should be elected the next Grand Chief of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC).
-
17-year-old arrested in connection to 7 firearms incidents: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to a series of firearms-related incidents over the past few weeks.
Saskatoon
-
'I felt emotional': FSIN honours children on first day of annual Pow Wow
The Federation of Sovereign of Indigenous Nations (FSIN) annual Cultural Celebration and Pow Wow is back for its 27th year. It kicked off on Friday by honouring children with a youth Pow Wow.
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Saskatchewan NDP leader gives first convention speech since taking the helm
Opposition New Democrats Leader Carla Beck said it's time to do the hard work to provide an alternative to the governing Saskatchewan Party in her first speech at the helm during the party's annual convention.
Regina
-
Man who shot at police in Moose Jaw charged with attempted murder: MJ police
A man who was the subject of an emergency alert after shooting at police officers in Moose Jaw has been arrested.
-
'We are very proud of who we are': Regina showcases mosaic of culture
Regina prides itself on its multicultural mosaic of people. An event in Regina showcased buskers from all backgrounds Saturday at Southland Mall.
-
Regina police search for second suspect following break-in incident
The Regina Police Service (RPS) continues to search for a second suspect following a late night break and enter incident.
Atlantic
-
Hundreds of school workers in Nova Scotia set to strike next week over wages
Hundreds of school staff in Nova Scotia plan to go on strike next week after rejecting a new contract offer over wages.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
'Women, life, freedom': Hundreds attend Halifax protest in support of Iranians
More than a hundred people gathered at the Halifax waterfront Saturday in part of the many protests happening across Canada in support of Iranians.
London
-
'Felt like an earthquake': Driver slams into house in London, Ont.
A London woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a pickup truck slammed into her front porch Saturday morning, just a few feet from where she was sleeping.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
-
'Koats for Kids' event held Saturday
Saturday marked distribution day for the Boys and Girls Club “Koats for Kids” fundraiser in London, Ont.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario commits to same child-care funding for 2023, but some operators say it’s not enough
The Ontario government has committed to ensuring revenue for licensed child-care operators remains unchanged through 2023; however independent child-care operators say it’s still not enough.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | 'I fear for the world': Wrongfully-convicted Newfoundland man speaks out against his mother's killer
Saturday at 7pm on CTV: W5 investigates the story behind a man falsely accused for his mother’s death in the tight-knit community of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Avery Haines discloses missed clues, mistakes and the identity of the real killer.
-
Ontario had 11 Maxmillion winners, $70 million jackpot won in Alberta
The second-highest Lotto Max draw in OLG history took place last night, while the winning $70 ticket was sold in Alberta, 11 Maxmillion tickets were sold in Ontario.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Brantford, Ont. murder arrested
A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a fatal stabbing in Brantford, Ont. Saturday.
-
Hundreds rally in support of Iranian protesters in downtown Kitchener
Iranian-Canadians in Waterloo region are rallying in support of protests in Iran.
-
'Microforest' planted at Kitchener school
Though they’re currently just saplings, over the years the trees planted Saturday will transform the park outside Wilson Avenue Public School.