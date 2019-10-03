

The Canadian Press





FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - RCMP in northeastern British Columbia are investigating two suspicious deaths involving livestock found with their genitals missing.

A news release from the Fort St. John detachment says it received a report on Sept. 22 about a bull that had been dead for some time and another report on Oct. 1 about a dead horse.

Police say they have been unable to determine a cause of either animal's death and there is no indication that predators were involved.

RCMP are asking ranchers in the Fort St. John area to contact them immediately if they find livestock may have died under suspicious circumstances.

Const. Chad Neustaeter says the cases are considered suspicious and the force's livestock section has been contacted for consultation.

He says such reports are uncommon and are taken very seriously.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2019.