Mounties surrounded the Church of Christ in Salmon Arm Sunday morning, investigating a "serious incident."

Cpl. Chris Manseau said the RCMP are investigating a "possible shooting" and at this point, there is no indication of any further threat.

He said the area has been contained and a man has been taken into custody.

BC Emergency Health Services said they responded to the incident shortly after 10:30 a.m. for two patients, adding only one of them was rushed to hospital.

That patient was taken from the scene via an air ambulance.

The patients' conditions are unknown at this time.

According to the church's website, a bible class was being held at the time of the incident. Worship service begins at 11 a.m. Sundays.

More to come…