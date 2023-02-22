RCMP investigate claim that Chilliwack school libraries contain child pornography

Mounties in Chilliwack have investigated a claim that child pornography is being made available in public school libraries.

On Wednesday, the RCMP issued a news release saying a complaint was received on Feb. 17 and that an investigator from the Serious Crime Unit was assigned to the case.

After reviewing the "publications containing the most concerning material identified by the complainant," the officer determined that none of the materials were child pornography, as defined by the Criminal Code of Canada.

"This is a serious allegation and one that caused many parents great concern in our community," Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krysta Vrolyk said in the statement.

"Police have a duty to investigate these allegations, but it became clear to the investigator – who has years of experience in investigating child pornography offences – that, while the material may be deemed inappropriate or concerning to some people, it does not constitute child pornography."

CTV News has reached out to the school district for more information and for comment. This story will be updated if a response is received.