Blood-covered Ikea rug prompts appeal for information from B.C. RCMP
A blood-covered rug is at the centre of an unusual appeal for information from police in the B.C. Interior.
Mounties in Barrière, B.C., say they have confirmed that the blood on an Ikea rug that was turned in at their detachment recently is human.
Police did not specify in a news release Saturday exactly when the five-by-eight-foot blue Ikea "Ferle" area rug was handed over to them.
"Investigators are unsure of where the area rug came from or the circumstances surrounding the blood on it," Barrière RCMP said in their release.
"The RCMP are concerned for the well-being of the person or persons to whom the blood belongs."
Police are asking the public for help determining "the origin of the area rug" and confirming the well-being of the person or people associated with it.
They provided a stock image of the product in question with their news release.
Anyone with information should contact the B.C. RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 877-987-8477, police said.
