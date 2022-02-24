RCMP forwards report on anti-vaccine Remembrance Day protest to Crown

Months after anti-vaccine protesters disrupted a Remembrance Day gathering in Kelowna, B.C., the RCMP has forwarded a report on the incident to prosecutors.

Mounties declined to provide any further details on the case Wednesday, including whether investigators were recommending charges against any of the protesters involved.

"The Kelowna RCMP has forwarded disclosure to Crown for their review. That is all we can comment on at this time," Cpl. Tammy Lobb told CTV News in an email.

The Royal Canadian Legion's Kelowna branch held a private Remembrance Day ceremony last November due to COVID-19 health concerns, but many veterans and members of the public still chose to gather at the City Park Cenotaph to pay their respects.

While they were there, a number of activists arrived and began airing pandemic-related grievances, upsetting many of the people in the crowd.

"I've been going to Remembrance Day ceremonies for 45 years and I've never gotten to a point where I had to get angry about anything, and I lost my cool," veteran Sean Smith told CTV News after walking away from the protest.

After the incident, Kelowna RCMP released a statement calling the demonstration "a step too far."

"The Kelowna RCMP will be fully investigating this event to determine what offence, criminal or otherwise may have been committed and, if appropriate, the submission of charges or fines," Insp. Adam MacIntosh wrote at the time.