RCMP forwards report on anti-vaccine Remembrance Day protest in Kelowna, B.C., to Crown

A woman at a microphone is confronted in a Kelowna, B.C. park on Remembrance Day 2021. (KelownaNow) A woman at a microphone is confronted in a Kelowna, B.C. park on Remembrance Day 2021. (KelownaNow)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Parties clashing over makeup of Emergencies Act review committee

The federal Conservatives are pushing back on the government's proposal for how membership and chair positions on the coming Parliamentary Review Committee are being allotted, saying the Liberals are trying to 'weaken' the study into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act by not giving their party more of a leading role.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener