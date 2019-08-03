

The search for two Vancouver Island teenagers accused of murdering three people in northern B.C. took an unexpected twist Saturday.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, were last seen near the town of Gillam, Man., on July 22.

On Saturday, Manitoba RCMP's Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to Gillam.

It is expected the highly trained divers will begin searching a section of the Nelson River on Sunday.

RCMP said the two teens are suspects in the death of Australian Lucas Fowler and his American girlfriend, Chynna Deese, after their bodies were discovered on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

They have also been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Leonard Dyck, whose body was discovered over 400 kilometres away in Dease Lake, close to where their first vehicle was found abandoned and burned.

None of the charges against them have been proven in court.

Earlier in the week, there were reported sightings of the two suspects in the York Landing area of Manitoba. The tip proved to be fruitless after officers canvassed the ground and flew helicopters and drones in the air could not substantiate the tip.

The most recent sightings were reported in Ontario. The Ontario Provincial Police said they've received "numerous" tips from across the province, but have not been able to confirm any sightings so far.

Manitoba RCMP have not elaborated on why they are focusing their search in the Nelson River.