RCMP responded to reports of shots fired Sunday afternoon at a Surrey home in the 7800 block of 138th street in East Newton. The area was locked down with heavily armed police officers and K-9 units.

Witnessed reported five or six shots, and there was one report of man fleeing from the scene. It's not clear if a suspect has been caught or if anyone was injured.

Surrey RCMP said in a statement that the shooting incident was "targeted," but told CTV News that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Mounties said they will have no further details on Sunday evening.

Anyone who wishes to make an anonymous report is invited to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or go to www.solvecrime.ca.