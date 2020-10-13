VANCOUVER -- Mounties are asking for the public's help finding a "dangerous dog" that was stolen from the Squamish pound last week.

Authorities said Max the German shepherd-cross was taken last Friday during an overnight break-and-enter at the facility, which is located on Government Road.

Officers are still trying to determine who broke in and stole the dog.

Max was declared a dangerous dog under Squamish bylaws "due to aggressive behaviour towards people," the RCMP said in a news release.

Sgt. Sascha Banks told CTV News she couldn't speak to the specifics of the dog's history, but that he had "bitten people in the past, and other animals."

"Obviously it's a concern for us that that may happen again," Banks said.

Authorities said they have been trying to locate the dog's owner, but have so far been unsuccessful.

Max is described as a male with black and tan colouring.

The RCMP asked anyone with information on the break-and-enter or Max's whereabouts to call the Squamish detachment or Crime Stoppers.