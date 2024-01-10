RCMP arrest stolen car suspect in Nelson, B.C., after police cars hit, officer hurt
Police say a 42-year-old man from Trail, B.C., has been arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that hit three police cars and injured an officer at a roadblock.
Mounties say an officer in Salmo, B.C., saw a stolen Toyota Tundra on Tuesday and tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect sped away.
Cpl. James Grandy says officers put up a roadblock between Salmo and Nelson, but the driver escaped after hitting three police cars and an officer who was outside his patrol vehicle.
Police say they tried to disable the stolen vehicle using a spike belt, and instead "several civilian vehicles" ended up driving over it by accident.
Grandy says the stolen Toyota was found near a ski club and officers were able to arrest the suspect with the help of a civilian who had a snowmobile.
Police say the officer hit by the vehicle was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, and they have recommended several charges to prosecutors including assaulting a police officer.
