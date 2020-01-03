VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are asking witnesses to a possible impaired driving crash that sent a 30-year-old motorcyclist to hospital on Christmas Day to come forward.

The crash involved a navy Volkswagen Golf and a motorcycle and took place in the westbound lanes of Canada Way between Imperial and Edmonds streets.

The motorcycle rider remains in hospital with serious injuries. The 30-year-old male driver of the Volkswagen was arrested on scene for suspected impaired driving, according to police.

"Police have reviewed CCTV footage from a nearby home which showed that a number of vehicles slowed and passed by prior to and just after the collision occurred," said Burnaby RCMP in a statement. "We would ask the occupants of these vehicles to contact us, even if they did not witness the actual collision taking place."

Mounties are also asking any drivers with dashcam video to contact them at 606-646-9999 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.