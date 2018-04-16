

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Maple Ridge say they're looking for witnesses who might have seen the suspect vehicle in a hit-and-run that left a 32-year-old pedestrian dead last week.

Tassis Vix was crossing the road in the 21800-block of Lougheed Highway shortly before 10 p.m. when she was fatally struck by a white 2017 Honda Civic travelling west.

Police identified and located the vehicle on Saturday. Now, Ridge Meadows RCMP is asking anyone who saw the car between 9:45 p.m. and 10:10 p.m. that night or who has since seen a white Civic with front end damage to contact investigators at 604-463-6251. Tips can be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Those who knew the victim remembered her as having "a huge heart."

Vix worked at Haney Animal Hospital, where her boss said she was a favourite among his patients and often went out of her way to help pet owners.

Friends who stopped by a memorial Friday said she left behind a young daughter.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the victim’s family and friends," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said in a statement Monday. "Our investigators are looking at all the evidence and request anyone who has any information to please call us."