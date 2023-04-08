RCMP appeal for information after Richmond hit-and-run

A pedestrian was hit by a driver who fled the scene in Richmond Tuesday evening, according to authorities.

The Richmond RCMP, in a statement, say officers were called to Garden City Road and Westminster Highway around 6 p.m. where a woman was struck by a "dark-coloured sedan" while crossing the street. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The "offending vehicle" did not stop but Mounties say a "sharp-eyed motorist" helped police track the driver down roughly eight blocks away, near Highway 99 and Blundell Road.

The driver, a 25-year-old man was arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam video from the area at the time to call 604-278-1212.