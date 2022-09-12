RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler called 'disaster' over lack of edible food

Organizers of the RBC GranFondo from Vancouver to Whistler are apologizing after a number of cyclists complained the only food they were provided at rest stops was "extremely unripe bananas."

The annual event sees more than 6,500 participants bike 122 kilometres up the Sea to Sky Highway, a gruelling route with roughly 1,900 metres of elevation when factoring in the many hills along the way.

There are four stops on the course, which the GranFondo's website promised would be "fully stocked with all the athlete nutrition" cyclists would need on their journey – though many participants were shocked by what they found during the ride on Saturday morning.

Several took to social media to report the first three stops only had unripe bananas left by the time they arrived.

"The bananas were hard, green, and inedible," Nadia Erickson wrote on Facebook, describing the first stop at around the 40-kilometre mark. "RBC GranFondo promised us a supported ride and failed miserably."

Erickson called the event a "disaster," saying the lack of nourishment during the taxing ride forced her to quit at around 87 kilometres, more than two-thirds of the way to Whistler.

"Your head hurts. Your stomach cramps. Your legs cramp and tighten and then cramp over and over again from the lack of glycogen in your muscles," she added. "It was awful."

RBC GranFondo organizers issued an apology on Sunday, acknowledging some participants faced "challenges" with food supplies at the first three rest stops.

"We are debriefing the situation internally to understand what factors caused this situation to happen after years without incident," they said.

"At times we did not meet the high standards you have come to expect from events that we put on."

Some participants have called for partial refunds of their registration costs, which ranged from $225 to $300. It's unclear whether the RBC GranFondo team is considering any compensation for riders.

CTV News reached out to organizers for more information on Monday but has not heard back.