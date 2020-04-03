VANCOUVER -- A major Canadian bank is cutting credit card interest by 50 per cent for small business and personal clients that are facing financial hardship because of COVID-19.

In a release on Friday, RBC said it will be making the change for clients who are already deferring minimum payments on their credit cards.

Starting on April 6, clients who qualify will be able to take advantage of the change.

In order to be considered, clients will have to do a financial review with an RBC advisor, and once approved, the 50 per cent difference will be credited to their account.

“Clients are managing their spending as they adjust to new circumstances and, to help them, we have introduced several relief measures to support them in this very difficult time,” Neil McLaughlin, head of personal and commercial banking, said in the release.

The bank is also offering up to six months of mortgage relief and some relief on loans.