VANCOUVER -- A scientist at a B.C.-based university say the discovery of a rare insect fossil suggests a connection between Canada and Australia.

In a news release Monday, Simon Fraser University says the tiny fossil found near Kamloops, B.C., is a species "whose modern relatives only live in the Australia region."

Paleontologists Bruce Archibald and Vladimir Makarkin, from SFU and the Russian Academy of Sciences, said in an article in The Canadian Entomologist the fossil is part of the split-footed lacewing family.

Describing it as "rare," Makarkin said in the statement from SFU it's only the fourth found worldwide from that time period, and it's the most preserved of all of them.

The paleontologists say the discovery helps understand "large-scale patterns of the modern distribution of life across the globe."

Relatives of the species, including bulldog ants, and certain types of wasps and termites, live only near Australia, so scientists say the pattern emerging through discoveries made in B.C. and Washington state is not understood yet, "but has interesting implications."

We know Australia was once closer to Antarctica and further from Asia than it is today, the UBC release said. So how did the lacewing make it to B.C., and why?

Archibald and Makarkin think the species may be been attracted to the mild winters in B.C.'s temperate climate. As the climate got cooler in Canada, they were drawn toward warmer areas, they suggested as a possible explanation.

"It could be that these insect groups are today restricted to regions of the world where climates in key ways resemble those 50 million years ago in the far western Canadian mountains," Archibald said.