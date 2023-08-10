'Rare and highly valuable' violin from 1840s stolen in Kelowna, RCMP say
Mounties in Kelowna are asking the public for help recovering an antique violin that was reported stolen in the city Wednesday.
The Italian-made instrument dates back to the 1840s, Kelowna RCMP said in a news release Thursday, describing it as "rare and highly valuable."
Police did not specify the violin's maker or provide an estimate of its worth, but said it "holds immense both monetary and sentimental value."
Though it was reported stolen this week, Mounties said the violin was likely taken during the early hours of last Thursday, Aug. 3, following a performance by the theft victim.
Police said the theft likely occurred "in the vicinity of the lane behind the 700 block of Wilson Avenue," where no surveillance video is available.
"Subsequent to the theft, the victim engaged in a multi-day effort to retrace their steps, hoping to recover the stolen violin," RCMP said in their release.
Police said the instrument features "a distinctive one-piece back" and is accompanied by three bows, two black and one red. It is also equipped with a microphone pickup jack and "a single gold fine tuner."
The violin was housed in "a silver BAM case crafted from carbon fibre," which is recognizable from its backpack straps and adorned with stickers from various countries the owner has visited.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the time of the theft or has information on the whereabouts of the missing violin is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and cite file number 2023-46714. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers.
