Local basketball fans have a chance to meet an NBA champion at a very strange location.

The Toronto Raptors' Danny Green will be at the opening of a new drug store in Vancouver on Friday for a meet-and-greet.

Vancouver-based London Drugs is opening a 14,000-square-foot location in Dunbar, and somehow got the Raps guard to make an appearance.

Green is scheduled to be at the store at 4588 Dunbar St. from 1 to 2 p.m.

Those who want to meet him will need a wristband first, and the store warned there were only a limited number available. They planned to start giving out the bands at 10 a.m.