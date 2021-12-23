Rapid tests should be given to families visiting at-risk seniors, advocate says

Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, December 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie is photographed at her office in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, December 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Vancouver Top Stories