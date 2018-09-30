

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings Sunday for Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound, saying that between 40 and 60 millimetres of rain are expected to fall on the region between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning.

The warnings specifically cover the northeast part of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, as well as the North Shore and Howe Sound, with the highest amounts of rain near the mountains.

Heavy periods of rain are expected, bringing with them the potential for flash floods and pooling on local roadways.

At the same time, Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for early-season snowfall at high elevations in the Southern Interior. Drivers travelling the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector are urged to use caution while driving through mountain passes Sunday and Monday.