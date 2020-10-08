VANCOUVER -- Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for parts of Metro Vancouver and Howe Sound as wet weather approached the region Thursday evening.

Heavy rain will begin early Friday morning and continue through Friday night, the federal agency said in its warning.

Between 50 and 70 millimetres of rain are expected by Saturday morning, and heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, Environment Canada said.

The warning is for the North Shore, including North Vancouver and West Vancouver, as well as the Howe Sound region, which includes Squamish.